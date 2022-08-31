Blackburn sees increase in student athletes as fall sports begin

The fall sports season begins this week at Blackburn College, where a total of 175 student athletes are set to compete this school year.

The volleyball team, under rookie coach Marlee Kirby, opens it season at home Thurs., Sept. 1 before travelling to Wisconsin over Labor Day Weekend to play a couple of matches.

Men’s soccer, coming off its most successful season in over a decade, will travel north to Chicago then Michigan. The Beavers will be taking on Moody Bible Institute and Andrews University over Labor Day Weekend.

Women’s soccer will also head north as they will play Mount Mary in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Sat., Sept. 3 and then Rockford University on Labor Day.

Men’s and women’s cross country opens at the Principia Opener in Elsah on Thurs., Sept. 1.

Women’s golf will open its season in a dual match, hosting Fontbonne University at Indian Springs in Fillmore on Tues., Sept. 6.

Men’s golf starts Mon., Sept. 12 at the Rail in Springfield. Illinois College will host.

Blackburn features students that come from 19 states, ranging from Alaska to Florida.

Home sporting events are free to the public and there are currently no COVID restrictions for attendance.