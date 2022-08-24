Thelma “Poodle” Roberts

Thelma Marie “Poodle” Roberts, 93, of Bunker Hill, passed away at Robings Manor, Brighton, on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 9, 1929, in Liberty, KY to Logan Pettyjohn and Eva Atwood Pettyjohn.

She married Fred J. Roberts on March 5, 1949 in Bunker Hill.

She was retired after having been the activity director for South Lawn Sheltered Care, Bunker Hill.

Thelma was a member of the Bunker Hill Library Board and Historical Society.

She is survived by her spouse, Fred J. Roberts of Bunker Hill; sons, Dennis (Ronda) Roberts of Germantown, OH, Lloyd (Martha) Roberts of Alton; grandchildren, Ryan (Lauren) Roberts, Lindsey (Chad) Hagins, Jessica (Isaiah) Hagins, Seth Roberts, Christian Roberts; great-grandchildren, Breanna Hagins, Carson Hagins, Mavrick Hughes, Skylar Roberts, Tristan Connor, Adele Connor; brothers and sisters in laws, Hareld Roberts, Marcella (Floyd) Bolin, Evelyn Walters, Betty Roberts, Lester (Spatsie) Roberts, Russell (Linda) Roberts, Shirley (James) Bentley, Donald (Mary) Roberts, Robert Johnessee, and many nieces and nephews.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Henry Pettyjohn, Coy Pettyjohn, Roy Pettyjohn; sisters, Beatrice Throne, Geneva Garrison, Juanita Johnessee; sisters in law, Betty Roberts, Sharon Roberts; brothers in law, Darrell Walters, Bill Roberts and Carl Roberts.

Visitation will be on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill, from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at First Congregational Church, Bunker Hill, from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral services are Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, Bunker Hill. Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery, Bunker Hill.

Memorials are suggested to Congregational Youth Group.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.