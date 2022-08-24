Norma Elaine Boston

Norma Elaine (McIntyre) Boston, 91, passed away Saturday evening, Aug. 20, 2022.

Norma was born on Aug. 1, 1931 in Honey Point township to Leonard and Dorothy (Lucas) McIntyre.

She married the love of her life and her best friend, Gerald Boston, on Aug. 6, 1949 after his return from service in World War II. They recently celebrated their 73rd anniversary.

After graduating from Carlinville High School in 1948, Norma worked as a secretary, first, at the school district office, then, at the Cooperative Extension Office and, later, for Country Companies Insurance; all while maintaining her role in the operation of the family farm.

Rural Methodist Church played an integral part in Norma’s life. She was a life-long member and attended regularly. Her musical talents were put to use by serving as the church pianist for over 70 years. (Yes, she was 13 when she first started playing the piano at church.). She and Gerald also sponsored the Methodist Youth Fellowship for several years.

Her hobbies included sewing, piecing quilts, and needlework. She also enjoyed playing cards and games, especially with her grandchildren. Norma led the Sunnyside of Honey Point 4-H club for 22 years and touched the lives of so many young girls.

Norma is survived by her husband, Gerald; sister Jean Wills (Charles); three children, Michael (Kathy O’Brien), Lynn (Pat Cooper). Ann Boston-Reamey (Phillip Deveau); five grandchildren; four great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Frances McIntyre and Patricia Johnson (Tom).

Visitation was held on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 at the Carlinville United Methodist Church on South Broad Street in Carlinville.

Funeral services were Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at the Rural Methodist Church in the country with Rev. Jeremy Henson officiating. Burial will take place at the Rural Cemetery.

Memorials may given to Rural Cemetery of Rural Methodist Church in Norma’s memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home Carlinville assisted the Boston Family with their arrangements.

