Louis Johnson Sawyer, 92, of Collinsville, passed away at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Granite City, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:06 a.m.

He was born April 30, 1930, in Gillespie, to George H. Sawyer and Santina L. Baggio Sawyer.

He married Betty J. Vasel Sawyer on Dec. 19, 1957 in Litchfield.

He was a foreman for McDonnell Douglas.

Louis was a member of the American Legion of Bunker Hill and Brittany Shooting Park. He enjoyed hunting and golfing.

He is survived by his spouse, Betty J. Sawyer of Collinsville; daughters, Luann Sawyer of Collinsville, Kathy S. (Jack) Glagola of Bethlehem, PA; son in law, John (Donna) McLaughlin; grandchildren, John Robert Glagola, III, Louis S. Glagola, Harrison P. McLaughlin, Christopher N. McLaughlin; nephew, Mark Sawyer of Colorado; niece, Diane Sawyer-Hoots of New Berlin.

Louis was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Michele McLaughlin; son, Jeffrey Sawyer, brother, David & K. “Mildred” Sawyer; sister in infancy, Dorothy.

Remains will be cremated. Private family services will be held.

Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer’s Society.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.