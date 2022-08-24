 Skip to content

JFL Week 3: Staunton eighth graders surging; Southwestern overpowers Gillespie

On Aug. 20, the Carlinville Junior Football League teams traveled to Pana and split four games. The fifth and sixth graders remained unbeaten with 32-14 and 34-0 wins, respectively. The seventh and eighth graders lost but only by six points. Photo courtesy of the Carlinville JFL Cavies Facebook page.

 

By JACKSON WILSON
Enquirer Democrat Reporter

It’s been three weeks and the Staunton eighth graders have yet to lose a game or surrender a point in the 2022 Junior Football League season. Additionally, the offense has been on a rampage that continued during a 42-0 chomping of North Mac Aug. 20. The Bulldogs, who are in a three-way tie for first place with Pana and Vandalia, have outscored their first three opponents 140-0 to start the year.

It was also a successful week for the Southwestern program as the Birds came away with three wins in as many games against Gillespie. A 28-0 shutout of the Miners pushed the fifth grade Birds to 3-0 and helped them keep pace with Carlinville and North Mac at the top of the standings. The seventh graders celebrated their first victory, 36-6, and the eight graders put the cherry on top of the sundae with a 46-0 slaughter.

The South Central Conference Week 3 scoreboard and standings are illustrated below.

SCOREBOARD
Fifth Grade
Carlinville 32, Pana 14
North Mac 42, Staunton 0
Hillsboro 33, Litchfield 0
Southwestern 28, Gillespie 0
Vandalia 14, Greenville 8
Sixth Grade
Carlinville 34, Pana 0
Staunton 22, North Mac 14
Hillsboro 22, Litchfield 8
Greenville 18, Vandalia 14
Seventh Grade
Pana 20, Carlinville 14
North Mac 20, Staunton 8
Southwestern 36, Gillespie 6
Vandalia 30, Greenville 0
Eighth Grade
Pana 12, Carlinville 6
Staunton 42, North Mac 0
Hillsboro 52, Litchfield 28
Southwestern 46, Gillespie 0
Vandalia 34, Greenville 6

STANDINGS
Fifth Grade
Carlinville (3-0)
North Mac (3-0)
Southwestern (3-0)
Hillsboro (2-1)
Vandalia (2-1)
Gillespie (1-2)
Pana (1-2)
Greenville (0-3)
Litchfield (0-3)
Staunton (0-3)
Sixth Grade
Carlinville (3-0)
Southwestern (2-0)
Staunton (1-0-1)
Greenville (2-1)
Hillsboro (1-1-1)
North Mac (1-2)
Vandalia (1-2)
Litchfield (0-3)
Pana (0-3)
Seventh Grade
Pana (3-0)
Vandalia (2-0)
North Mac (2-1)
Staunton (2-1)
Hillsboro (1-1)
Carlinville (1-2)
Southwestern (1-2)
Gillespie (0-3)
Greenville (0-3)
Eighth Grade
Pana (3-0)
Staunton (3-0)
Vandalia (3-0)
Carlinville (2-1)
Southwestern (2-1)
Hillsboro (1-2)
North Mac (1-2)
Gillespie (0-3)
Greenville (0-3)
Litchfield (0-3)

