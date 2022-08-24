JFL Week 3: Staunton eighth graders surging; Southwestern overpowers Gillespie

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

It’s been three weeks and the Staunton eighth graders have yet to lose a game or surrender a point in the 2022 Junior Football League season. Additionally, the offense has been on a rampage that continued during a 42-0 chomping of North Mac Aug. 20. The Bulldogs, who are in a three-way tie for first place with Pana and Vandalia, have outscored their first three opponents 140-0 to start the year.

It was also a successful week for the Southwestern program as the Birds came away with three wins in as many games against Gillespie. A 28-0 shutout of the Miners pushed the fifth grade Birds to 3-0 and helped them keep pace with Carlinville and North Mac at the top of the standings. The seventh graders celebrated their first victory, 36-6, and the eight graders put the cherry on top of the sundae with a 46-0 slaughter.

The South Central Conference Week 3 scoreboard and standings are illustrated below.

SCOREBOARD

Fifth Grade

Carlinville 32, Pana 14

North Mac 42, Staunton 0

Hillsboro 33, Litchfield 0

Southwestern 28, Gillespie 0

Vandalia 14, Greenville 8

Sixth Grade

Carlinville 34, Pana 0

Staunton 22, North Mac 14

Hillsboro 22, Litchfield 8

Greenville 18, Vandalia 14

Seventh Grade

Pana 20, Carlinville 14

North Mac 20, Staunton 8

Southwestern 36, Gillespie 6

Vandalia 30, Greenville 0

Eighth Grade

Pana 12, Carlinville 6

Staunton 42, North Mac 0

Hillsboro 52, Litchfield 28

Southwestern 46, Gillespie 0

Vandalia 34, Greenville 6

STANDINGS

Fifth Grade

Carlinville (3-0)

North Mac (3-0)

Southwestern (3-0)

Hillsboro (2-1)

Vandalia (2-1)

Gillespie (1-2)

Pana (1-2)

Greenville (0-3)

Litchfield (0-3)

Staunton (0-3)

Sixth Grade

Carlinville (3-0)

Southwestern (2-0)

Staunton (1-0-1)

Greenville (2-1)

Hillsboro (1-1-1)

North Mac (1-2)

Vandalia (1-2)

Litchfield (0-3)

Pana (0-3)

Seventh Grade

Pana (3-0)

Vandalia (2-0)

North Mac (2-1)

Staunton (2-1)

Hillsboro (1-1)

Carlinville (1-2)

Southwestern (1-2)

Gillespie (0-3)

Greenville (0-3)

Eighth Grade

Pana (3-0)

Staunton (3-0)

Vandalia (3-0)

Carlinville (2-1)

Southwestern (2-1)

Hillsboro (1-2)

North Mac (1-2)

Gillespie (0-3)

Greenville (0-3)

Litchfield (0-3)