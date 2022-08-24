JFL Week 3: Staunton eighth graders surging; Southwestern overpowers Gillespie
By JACKSON WILSON
Enquirer Democrat Reporter
It’s been three weeks and the Staunton eighth graders have yet to lose a game or surrender a point in the 2022 Junior Football League season. Additionally, the offense has been on a rampage that continued during a 42-0 chomping of North Mac Aug. 20. The Bulldogs, who are in a three-way tie for first place with Pana and Vandalia, have outscored their first three opponents 140-0 to start the year.
It was also a successful week for the Southwestern program as the Birds came away with three wins in as many games against Gillespie. A 28-0 shutout of the Miners pushed the fifth grade Birds to 3-0 and helped them keep pace with Carlinville and North Mac at the top of the standings. The seventh graders celebrated their first victory, 36-6, and the eight graders put the cherry on top of the sundae with a 46-0 slaughter.
The South Central Conference Week 3 scoreboard and standings are illustrated below.
SCOREBOARD
Fifth Grade
Carlinville 32, Pana 14
North Mac 42, Staunton 0
Hillsboro 33, Litchfield 0
Southwestern 28, Gillespie 0
Vandalia 14, Greenville 8
Sixth Grade
Carlinville 34, Pana 0
Staunton 22, North Mac 14
Hillsboro 22, Litchfield 8
Greenville 18, Vandalia 14
Seventh Grade
Pana 20, Carlinville 14
North Mac 20, Staunton 8
Southwestern 36, Gillespie 6
Vandalia 30, Greenville 0
Eighth Grade
Pana 12, Carlinville 6
Staunton 42, North Mac 0
Hillsboro 52, Litchfield 28
Southwestern 46, Gillespie 0
Vandalia 34, Greenville 6
STANDINGS
Fifth Grade
Carlinville (3-0)
North Mac (3-0)
Southwestern (3-0)
Hillsboro (2-1)
Vandalia (2-1)
Gillespie (1-2)
Pana (1-2)
Greenville (0-3)
Litchfield (0-3)
Staunton (0-3)
Sixth Grade
Carlinville (3-0)
Southwestern (2-0)
Staunton (1-0-1)
Greenville (2-1)
Hillsboro (1-1-1)
North Mac (1-2)
Vandalia (1-2)
Litchfield (0-3)
Pana (0-3)
Seventh Grade
Pana (3-0)
Vandalia (2-0)
North Mac (2-1)
Staunton (2-1)
Hillsboro (1-1)
Carlinville (1-2)
Southwestern (1-2)
Gillespie (0-3)
Greenville (0-3)
Eighth Grade
Pana (3-0)
Staunton (3-0)
Vandalia (3-0)
Carlinville (2-1)
Southwestern (2-1)
Hillsboro (1-2)
North Mac (1-2)
Gillespie (0-3)
Greenville (0-3)
Litchfield (0-3)