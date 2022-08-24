Cub Scout Pack No. 65 preparing for new year, seeking an increase in numbers

On Aug. 23, the Carlinville Cub Scout Pack No. 65 held its recruitment night for the upcoming year.

As a unique way to kick things off, the boys in attendance were able to try a new activity and test their archery skills at an inflatable range that was generously brought in by the Abraham Lincoln council, rather than just sitting around and waiting for their parents to fill out paperwork and discuss future plans with Cub Scout leaders.

As the new year gets underway, Cub Scout organizations are inviting and encouraging more individuals to join a pack in their respective towns, especially since there has been a decrease in numbers over the recent years.

Cub Scouts are divided into five different dens, based on grade level. First graders will have the rank of tiger cubs. Second graders will be titled as wolves. Third graders are bear cubs. Fourth and fifth grade boys are grouped into a pair of Webelos dens.

Cub Scouts work in their dens and at home on activities that are in their handbooks. These activities are grouped together by subject and are called adventures. After a certain number of required adventures and elective activities are completed, the Cub Scouts earn the rank associated with their respective grade level.

In den meetings and pack meetings, Cub Scouts make new friends, play purposeful games, and learn many useful new things. Dens usually meet two times a month. All the dens in the pack come together once a month for a meeting.

Cub Scout families have opportunities to go camping and to participate in outdoor adventures. Lessons learned in the out-of- doors help to develop respect for the environment and strengthen the children’s life skills.

The Cub Scouts additionally host many events that include the traditional Pinewood Derby.

Partnered with a parent or guardian, Cub Scouts create a design from an official kit, then carve it from the wood block provided and detail it with paint, decals and other accessories, and perfect strategies to compete in their pack’s race. It’s been classified as a “wonderful learning experience centered on teamwork, ingenuity and sportsmanship – all for the thrill of the race and a lifetime of great memories to share with fellow racers young and old.”

The Cub Scouts also participate in many community activities.

Anyone local that is interested in joining Cub Scouts, can contact Susan Emery by sending an email to scemery33@yahoo.com.