Nancy Ann Christians, 77, of Dorsey, passed away at Villas of Holly Brook Assisted Living and Memory Care, East Alton on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

She was born Nov. 11, 1944, in Shipman, to Elmer Suhling and Esther Schrier Suhling.

She was a postmaster in Dorsey.

She is survived by her children, Michelle (Donald) Brown of Dorsey, Michael (Stephanie) Christians of Frisco, TX, Jason Christians of Moro; grandchildren, Matthew (Alexis) Brown, Steven (Emily) Brown, Cayden Christians, Kennedy Christians, Dakota Christians, Bethany Christians; great-grandchild, Teagan Brown and brother, David (Jan) Suhling of Manhattan, KS.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; father of her children, James Christians and brother, Roland White.

Visitation was on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill, and on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 at Emmaus Lutheran Church, Dorsey. Funeral services are Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 at Emmaus Lutheran Church, Dorsey. Burial was at Emmaus Lutheran Cemetery, Dorsey.

Memorials are suggested to Emmaus Lutheran Church.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.