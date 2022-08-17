Mary V. Bartulis of Benld passed away peacefully on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Mary was born on July 17, 1929 to Edward and Viola Klocke of Gillespie, IL.

She married August C. “Junie” Bartulis on July 12, 1952.

Mary was a kind woman, who loved her family and was the backbone through each of our endeavors and had a special bond with her granddaughter.

She enjoyed being amongst her family and friends and never turned down the opportunity when asked to dance.

She is survived by her daughters, Gaye of Chicago, Lisa of Springfield and her granddaughter, Sierra of Springfield.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, George Klocke and her husband Junie.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to Benld Adopt-a-Pet or the Frank Bertetti Benld Public Library.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.