Karen Heyen, 86, of Dorchester, passed away at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:10 a.m.

She was born Dec. 24, 1935, in Carlinville, to Fieldor A. Orr and Mary Catherine Murray Orr.

She married Richard D. Heyen on Dec. 31, 1953 in Edwardsville. They were married for 68 years.

Karen was a graduate of Gillespie High School Class of 1953.

She was a homemaker, receptionist for Weights Watchers and worked for Stemme Farm Equipment for 11 years. She was a member of the SS Simon & Jude Altar Society. She was an avid reader.

She is survived by her spouse, Richard D. Heyen of Dorchester; children, Susan (Kent) Tarro of Gillespie, Anne (Dale) Gansz of Carlinville; grandchildren, Eric Tarro, Adam Tarro; brother, Alex Orr of Staunton; niece, Amy (Mike) Callovini of Staunton and grand dog, Ogi.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; sister in law, Donna Orr; nephews, Michael Orr, Phillip Orr.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 at SS Simon & Jude Church, Gillespie from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Funeral mass will follow at the church at 11:30 a.m.

Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to Benld Public Library or Gillespie – Benld Area Ambulance Service.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.