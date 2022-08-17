Julia Mary Grace, 95 of Bloomington, formerly of Carlinville, passed away Tuesday evening, Aug. 9, 2022, at her residence in Bloomington.

Julia was born Jan. 30, 1927, in Carlinville, one of eight children born to Frank Bernard and Victoria Ruth Beasley Link.

Julia graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1944.

Following her graduation she moved to St. Louis and worked at the Illinois Terminal Railroad. She met the love of her life, Frederick Robert Grace. They married Jan. 9, 1947 in St. Louis, MO. They later relocated to Carlinville.

She was an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, where served on several committees and organizations in the Church.

Julia’s life was devoted to taking care of her husband and nine children. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family, reading, dancing and playing cards with family and friends. Following her husband Fred’s death, after 59 years of marriage, she relocated to Bloomington, to be close to her children. She continued her traveling until her death.

She is survived by her daughter, Julia Ann (Wayne) Woolwine, daughter, Kathleen Marie (Jim) Haas, son, David Frederick (Marylou) Grace, son, Thomas Edward (Julia) Grace, son, Patrick Robert (Peg) Grace, daughter, Marianne (Ronn) Buhrow, son, James Paul (Peg) Grace, daughter, Jeanne Therese Grace, daughter, Janet Louise (Roger) Tucker; 24 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter, numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Robert Grace; her parents; brothers and sisters; Harold Link, Charles Link, Norman Rosentreter, Eileen Palazzolo, Mary Lou Behme, Bernice Steinbrugge Reichers, Victoria Klaus and a granddaughter, Cari Haas.

Mass of Christian Burial took place Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 at Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville, with Father Joseph Koyickal as Celebrant.

Visitation was on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 at the Church.

Burial will be in New Calvary Cemetery in Carlinville.

Memorials may be in Julia’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home Carlinville is assisting the Grace family with their arrangements.