Tate Duckels, Colin Thoroman win championships at Edgewood Junior Classic

Carlinville’s Tate Duckels won first place in the boys’ 14-15 championship flight at the Edgewood Classic Aug. 3. Duckels shot a 157 for the tournament.

Staunton’s Broc Best places third

in boys’ 16-17 championship flight

The fall sports’ season is here and local golfers are coming in sharp, particularly Carlinville’s Tate Duckels and North Mac area native Colin Thoroman.

After winning some consolation hardware at the Drysdale meet in Springfield at the end of July, Duckels took a step up and reached the peak when he traveled to compete in the Edgewood Junior Classic in Auburn Aug. 2-3.

Duckels shot a 157 in the boys’ 14-15 championship flight and ended the tournament with a commanding nine-stroke vault over Max Fisher for the top spot. His teammate, Colin Pope, shot a 173 and placed fourth.

Broc Best of Staunton shot a 154 and earned the third place ranking in the boys’ 16-17 championship flight. Best was two shots short of a runner-up medal. The title went to Litchfield’s Tug Schwab, who finished at 147.

In the boys’ 11-13 group, the top three placements were owned by county golfers. Thoroman (79) took home the glory and Carlinville featured a dynamic duo that filled the runner-up and third place spots, respectively. Cade Vinyard (82) was just three strokes behind Thoroman and Carter Zilm (88) ranked third.

Flight Results

Boys’ 16-17 championship flight

Tug Schwab 77-70 (147)

Cal Johnson 79-74 (153)

Brock Best 75-79 (154)

Tyler Furkin 81-77 (158)

A.J. Odle 78-82 (160)

Logan Kavish 83-86 (169)

Bryant Crosnoe 82-87 (169)

Boys’ 16-17 first flight

Logan Smith 87-79 (166)

Skyler Musgrove 94-75 (169)

Tanner Frye 86-86 (172)

Trace Donnan 85-88 (173)

Brady Kinney 84-95 (179)

Brandt Crews 91-95 (186)

Thurston Smith 90-98 (188)

Owen Nehrt 92-101 (193)

Girls’ 16-17 championship flight

Shelby Seiler 90-85 (175)

Kendall Knauer 88-87 (175)

Madelyn Beck 86-93 (179)

Alyssa Jones 111-106 (217)

Abigail Sinclair 121-114 (235)

Camryn Ostermeier 123-112 (235)

Boys’ 14-15 championship flight (15 holes in round two)

Tate Duckels 86-71 (157)

Max Fisher 89-77 (166)

Carter Beck 90-77 (167)

Brady Crews 94-76 (170)

Colin Pope 102-71 (173)

Asher Root 103-94 (197)

Rhyse Rucker 118-88 (206)

Girls’ 14-15 championship flight (13 holes in round two)

Macie Petropoulos 90-62 (152)

Jersey West 87-70 (157)

Maddy Johnston 96-64 (160)

Layden Tamblin 97-70 (167)

Taylor Keirs 109-70 (179)

Boys’ 11-13 championship flight

Colin Thoroman 42-37 (79)

Cade Vinyard 40-42 (82)

Carter Zilm 46-42 (88)

Brayden Byers 50-45 (95)

Richter Davis 58-56 (114)

Teyvin Bramley 67-69 (136)

Grady O’Dell 71-66 (137)

Boys’ 8-10 championship flight

Gavin Anderson 41-43 (84)

Porter McLean 65-59 (124)

Landon Filipiak 63-65 (128)

Colt Pinkston 64-67 (131)

Girls’ 8-10 championship flight

Kate Johnston 55-58 (113)

Delana Brewer 67-68 (135)