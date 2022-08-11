Ned Ray Newingham was born on Feb. 11, 1945 to Clarence and Rosa (Henson) Newingham in White Hall.

Ned met Sylvia Clark and they were married on June 27, 1986.

He was a tree trimmer for Ansplundh Tree Service and Illinois Power until 1979 when he became self-employed as a carpenter, tree trimmer and owner/operator of Courtesy Enterprises.

After giving his life to Christ, Ned was an active member of The First Christian Church in Gillespie, where he was a deacon and an elder.

He loved to work, ride his motorcycle, be with his dogs and cat (Dolly), playing cards and spending time with his grandchildren.

Ned is survived by his wife, Sylvia; his children, Missy Hartley, her children, Chance (Ginger) Newingham and grandchildren Nasko, Edward, Louis and Walter; Cherish Hartley and granddaughters Mazie and Willow, and Liberty Hartley; Chad (Elaine) Newingham, his children, Cole Newingham and grandson Wynsten, Chelsea (Connor) Evans and grandchildren Adalee and Bodhi, and Ethan Newingham; Shannon Newingham, her son, Jacob Mossman; Rusty (Susie) Clark, their children, Hunter (Racheal) Clark and grandson Nathaniel, Taylor Clark, Jack Clark, and Katie Sue Clark; Rob (Rachelle) Clark, their children Carter Clark, Abby Clark, Avery Clark, and Luke Clark; Joe (Joanna) Clark, their children, Felicity Clark and Callie Clark; brothers, Norbert and Gary Newingham; sisters, Nedra Hurshman, Kay (Francis) Parker; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother; brothers, Herbert, Paul, Harold, Ed, Virgil, Ralph, Don; sisters, Rose Newingham and Darlene Wallace.

Visitation will be on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 from 12 to 1 p.m. at The First Christian Church in Gillespie. A celebration of life service will follow at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at The First Christian Church in Gillespie, with Arthur Roemer officiating.

Memorials may be made to First Christian Church, Gillespie, or to Hope Orphan Home.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge.