Macoupin County communities host annual fish fry eventsVolunteers preparing the fish, chicken and side dishes for the annual Hettick Fish Fry that was held on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Volunteers preparing the fish, chicken and side dishes for the annual Hettick Fish Fry that was held on Saturday, Aug. 6.

BY: Erin Sanson

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

Macoupin County residents will have the opportunity to get their fried fish fix once more in the upcoming weeks. Both the Dorchester Homecoming and the Hettick Fish Fry were held over the past weekend. The community fish fries that are traditionally held in August are events designed to raise money for the community and as a way to bring the community together. Chesterfield will have their annual Fish Fry in just over a week.

Hettick Fish Fry

The Hettick Fish Fry was held at the Hettick Community Club on Saturday, Aug. 6, serving up fried fish as well as fried chicken. Food was served between 11 a.m. -1 p.m. and from 4-6 p.m.

The Hettick Fish Fry is sponsored every year by the Hettick Community Club and the Hettick volunteer Fire Department.

The Bill Sonneborn memorial Truck and Car show is hosted the same day with various types of vehicles lining the street for the fish fry attendees to enjoy.

Chesterfield Fish Fry

On Saturday, Aug. 20 there will be another Fish fry in the County, as it will be time for the Chesterfield Fish Fry.

Chesterfield will be serving Fish and Chicken, along with dessert and sides, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. They will be hosting a raffle, 50/50 drawing and bingo during the event. A truck show will be on the Chesterfield Square and visitors are encouraged to enjoy the truck show and fish fry all at once.