Karla Sue White, 58, of Mt. Clare, passed away Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7, 2022 at her residence.

Karla was born on Sept. 6, 1963 to Charles V.R. “Charlie” and Clara May (Quirin) Petri in Belleville.

Karla was a 1981 graduate of Carlinville High School. After graduating from high school, Karla graduated from Scharfenberg Beauty Academy. She later obtained a degree in accounting and computer science at Stanford-Brown College in Alton. Karla was a self-employed cosmetologist.

Karla married David W. White, Sr. on Dec. 21, 2007 in Edwardsville. She was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Carlinville.

She enjoyed playing pool and karaoke. She loved her dogs, and especially Boo Boo.

Karla is survived by her husband, David; daughter, Alacia Marie (Matt) Robinson of Robinson, TX; several grandchildren; brother, Keith (Gail) Petri of Carlinville; niece, Aviation Ordianceman First Class Petty Officer Nichole Petri of Navel Air Station in LeMoore, CA; nephew, Jake (Jamie) Petri of Carlinville.

Karla was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Clara May Petri, and a brother, Kevin Petri.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 from 10 a.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. at the Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville. Chaplain Ryan Harris will officiate.

Burial will follow at the St. John The Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Smithton.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

