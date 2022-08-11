Junior Football season kicks off
Last weekend marked the start of the 2022 Junior Football League season.
In fifth grade action, Southwestern, North Mac and Carlinville posted shutout victories. The Piasa Birds edged Vandalia, 8-0. North Mac blitzed Gillespie, 28-0, and Carlinville bruised Litchfield after having its game moved to home turf Aug. 7. Staunton fell to Hillsboro, 32-6.
Carlinville and Southwestern won their sixth grade contests by a large margin. The Piasa Birds took down Vandalia, 34-8, and the Cavaliers made it back-to-back shutouts over Litchfield, 32-0. The Staunton/Hillsboro game ended in a 20-20 tie. North Mac’s sixth graders battled the Springfield Bears in a non-conference match and took a 36-0 shutout loss.
The seventh grade games were headlined by Staunton and North Mac. Staunton beat Hillsboro, 26-6. North Mac shut down Gillespie, 31-0. Southwestern fell short against Vandalia, 14-6. Due to Litchfield not fielding enough players, Carlinville’s seventh graders traveled to face a different opponent, which ended up being Carrollton. That move resulted in a 25-0 defeat.
Macoupin County teams brought home three wins in the eight grade season openers. Staunton wrecked Hillsboro, 47-0. North Mac stomped Gillespie, 28-6. Carlinville completed a three-game sweep of Litchfield with a 30-6 victory. Southwestern found the end zone twice but couldn’t get past Vandalia, 24-14.