John Rogers Peterson went home to be with his Savior on Aug. 1, 2022.

He was born Aug. 10, 1929 at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield to Freeland E. Peterson and Bessie Belle (Daniels) Peterson.

He was a veteran in the US Navy from 1948 – 1952 serving in post World War II.

He married the former Virginia Ferrari. They later divorced.

He was retired from Laclede Steel as a bricklayer after 30 years. He worked for the City of Bunker Hill after retirement.

John was a lifelong resident of Bunker Hill. He was a faithful member of the Christ Life Church of Bunker Hill (formerly Berean Baptist Church).

He loved watching the Cardinal games, working outside in his yard and garden and fishing.

He is survived by his children, Vivian Peterson of Seymour, IN, John (Shelley) Peterson II of Bunker Hill, Tina (Wayne) Enke of Bunker Hill; sister, Constance Knaggs of Litchfield; grandchildren, John Daniel Jurgena, Hannah (Daniel) Slimer, Angie (Don) Carpenter, Lee (Candace) Peterson, Sarah (Matthew) Lewis, Natalie (Geno) Rodgers-Campbell, Marissa (Joel) Rosentreter, Aaron Lowe, Noah Enke, Josh (Maya) Peterson, 20 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild on the way and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Luther Peterson, Eugene Peterson, Rollin Peterson and one great grandchild, Job Peterson.

Services were held at Christ Life Church, Bunker Hill on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. The burial was at the New Douglas Cemetery, New Douglas.

Memorials can be made to the Christ Life Church, Bunker Hill or Montgomery Nursing & Rehabilitation Activity Fund.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill is in charge.