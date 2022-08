Raymond “Beaver” Coatney will be turning 90 years old on Aug. 20. An open house will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 554 Ramey Street, Carlinville to celebrate his birthday.

No gifts please.

Stop by to wish Beaver a Happy Birthday.

If you aren’t able to attend, but would like to send a card, send it to 20108 Timbered Estates Lane, Carlinville, IL 62626.