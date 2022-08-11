Carole Marie Durbin, 83, of Gillespie, passed away at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:28 p.m.

She was born Jan. 9, 1939, in Litchfield, to Paul Allen Lynn and Helen Irene Dunham Lynn.

She married Joseph Franklin Durbin on Sept. 28, 1957 in Litchfield.

She was a homemaker. Carole enjoyed quilting and cross stitching.

She is survived by her spouse, Joseph Durbin of Gillespie; children, Rick (Kathi) Durbin of Sawyerville, Debra (Kirk) Brashears of Staunton, Randy (Sherrie) Durbin of Shipman, Lisa (Randy) Brown of Gillespie; grandchildren, Eric, Emily, Nathan, Aaron, Hannah, Adam, Tyler, Whitney, 12 great grandchildren.

Carole was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jack Lynn; sister, Lola Hall.

Services were held on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie. Burial was at Cedar Ridge Cemetery, Litchfield.

Memorials are suggested to Gillespie – Benld Area Ambulance Service.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.