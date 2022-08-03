The CAH Auxiliary 5k to wellness event is Sept. 10

The Carlinville Area Hospital Auxiliary announced that its annual 5k to wellness is back after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10. The one-half mile fun run/walk begins at 8 a.m. The 5k run/walk starts at 8:30.

The fun run/walk begins on the wellness path just south of the Carlinville Area Hospital & Clinics north of town on North Broad St. The 5k course begins and ends at the south parking lot.

“We’re really happy to bring the wellness runs back after the layoff,” said Julie Boente, once again co-coordinator of the race. “We sponsor this event in order encourage fitness, have fun, and bring together friends and neighbors from Carlinville and our surrounding communities.”

Awards

Co-coordinator John Black agreed. “We have arranged for lots of awards and a free, souvenir tee shirt.” The awards include:

A trophy for top male and top female in the 5k

A first-place medal for top male and top female in the half mile

First-place medals for male/female to finish the 5k in ages 13 and under, 14-19, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70 plus.

An award for all finishers 13 and under in either race

“In addition, we’ll have free drinks and snacks for all participants after the race,” Black added. “This is not a marathon for the incredibly fit. It is an opportunity to test one’s fitness, learn from it, and continue on to a healthier lifestyle . . . and to have some fun along the way with others from all age groups.”

Registration

Registration forms are available at multiple locations around Carlinville, including the CAH Retail Therapy gift shop, Main Street Florist, D&D Fitness, Crowe Boot & Shoe store, Carlinville Public Library, Advanced Eye Care, and at Carlinville Shell stations. (Be sure to indicate tee shirt size.)

Mailed registrations must be received no later than Aug. 22.

To register online, go to: eventbrite.com and search Carlinville IL 5k. Or simply scan the QR code on the registration form with your smart phone.

Registration the day of the race begins at 7 a.m., with the entry fee due by check or cash.

Free tee shirts are available to all pre-registrants.

Checks should be payable to Carlinville Area Hospital Auxiliary 5k and mailed to — Attn: Sarah Beck, Carlinville Area Hospital and Clinics, 20733 North Broad St., Carlinville, IL 62626

Cost

5k or half mile fun run/walk is $20 for adults, $15 for age 13 and under up to Aug. 22.

After Aug. 22, adults pay $25 and age 13 and under pay $20.

Boente and Black are enthusiastic about the return of the 5k to Wellness. “It’s a strategic way to bring the community together for fun and fitness,” said Boente. “John and I hope that a lot of people of all ages turn out on September 10. Mark your calendars.”

The Carlinville Area Hospital Auxiliary’s goal is to support the hospital in its ongoing commitment to providing the best possible health care close to home. Proceeds from fund-raising efforts are passed on to the hospital in a variety of ways that will enhance its service to its patients and provide a safe, healthy environment for its staff.