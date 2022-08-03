Super Summer Weekend super busy in Carlinville

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

Carlinville was busy this past weekend with multiple events on the square and around town.

Summer Repertory Theater

The Summer Repertory Theater put on their last few performances of Peter Pan at Bothwell Auditorium. The Sunday show was the final show, luckily the SRT will be back next summer with another family favorite show.

Rotary Social and Muni Band Concert

There was music in the air on Friday evening when the Municipal Band played their concert on the Square. The Rotary Ice Cream social was held at the same time. Friends, family and community members all came out to support the Carlinville town band and enjoy the ice cream on a lovely July night.

After the social and concert, CNB Bank and Trust hosted a movie screening of Disney’s “Encanto” on the Courthouse lawn.

Chalk It Up

The events of Friday rolled into the next day with several more events happening around town. Yard sales were spread throughout town, the sunny, warm weather making it the perfect day for activities outside. On the Carlinville Square was the 9th annual Chalk It Up hosted by the Imagine! Rural Arts Council. There were a record number of entries this year, with 78 participants. First Prize was awarded in five categories, the first being a family or group drawing, 16 and up, 11-15, 7-10, and the 6 and under age group.

Aspen Bryant and Colin Leonard took home the first place prize in the Family or Group category.

Lydia Davenport and her portrait of The Muppets won in the 16 and up age group.

Samantha Scott won the 11-15 with a portrait she drew.

Tinslee McDaniel won in the 7-10 age group with a colorfully spotted giraffe.

Madelyn Cloninger won in the 6 and under category by creating a rainbow background with the words “Happy Day” written inside.

Car Show

The Square was blocked off at East Main and South Broad Street as the Carlinville Cruisers car show was also in town. Cars, trucks, tractors, and motorcycles were all on display for the vehicle enthusiasts in the area.

The Square had to contend not only with vehicle traffic on both days but foot traffic as well as many of the shops around the square set up booths or tables outside to host sidewalk sales at the same time.

Night on the Lawn Concert

At the Anderson Mansion the Macoupin County Historical Society hosted a “Night on the Lawn” concert from 4-7 p.m. featuring the Randy Charles Band. Food was offered in the pavilion, both the gift shop and general store were open to visitors and children’s games and activities were available on the grounds as well.

The crowds were large and the events were busy, but there was something for every one to enjoy in Carlinville last weekend.