Helen Marie Allen, 92, of Bunker Hill, passed away at Carlinville Rehab & Health Care Center, Carlinville, on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 1:35 a.m.

She was born July 9, 1930, in Shipman, to William Burns and Catherine Drew Burns.

She married Malvern Walter “Mook” Allen on Sept. 12, 1953 in Shipman. He preceded her in death on June 5, 2020.

Before marrying she worked in a lab for the Macoupin County Farm Bureau. In later years she was Librarian at Bunker Hill Public Library and receptionist for Catholic Charities of Philadelphia, PA. Her most important job was building a home for Mook, no matter where they moved and raising her seven children.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Joan) Allen of Bunker Hill, Kathleen (Mark) Knetzer of Abingdon, MD, Theresa (David) Bryan of Shipman, Denise (James) Davis of Lincoln, John (Bonnie) Allen of Bunker Hill, Joan (Jerry) Flarity of Litchfield, Richard Allen of Benld; 17 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; numerous great great grandchildren; siblings, John Burns of Carlinville, Charles (Mary Lou) Burns of Shipman, Mary Burns of Bunker Hill.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; sister, Beatrice “Betty” Lynch.

Services were held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at SS Simon & Jude Church, Gillespie. Burial was at St. Denis Cemetery, Shipman.

Memorials are suggested to Bunker Hill Food Pantry.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.