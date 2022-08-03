Donald Stephen Mix, 69, of Litchfield, passed away at Heritage Health of Carlinville, on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 9:18 a.m.

He was born Nov. 7, 1952, in Litchfield, to Martin Mix and Josephine Freuh Mix.

He married Vera Boden Mix in 1972.

He was retired after having been a fork lift driver for Dana Incorporated. He was a member of the US Army National Guard, Litchfield after having served 26 years.

Donald is survived by his spouse, Vera Mix of Litchfield; children, Martin (Laura) Mix of Litchfield, Dean (Brenda) Mix of Gillespie, Chance (Dawn) Mix of Litchfield, James Mix of Mt. Olive, Colt (Holly) Mix of Litchfield; grandchildren, Tia, Kaylee, Mackenzy, Karter, Madison, Carson, Amberleigh, Logan, Tyler, Bentley, Dakoda, Rylie, Lexi, Tristan; siblings, Deborah Anderson of Litchfield and Timothy Mix of Litchfield.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Jaime Mix.

His remains were given to Washington University. No public services will be held.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.