Beth L. (Heyen) Rull, 44, of Bunker Hill, passed away at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 5:30 a.m.

She was born October 14, 1977, in Litchfield. She married Brandon Rull on July 16, 2005, in Alton.

She was a guidance counselor for BenGil Elementary School in Gillespie. Beth was a member of the First Congregational Church in Bunker Hill. She loved camping, gardening, watching her kids’ ball games, and attending other family events.

She is survived by her husband, Brandon Rull of Bunker Hill; children, Sophie Rull and Nick Rull both of Bunker Hill; parents, Mike and Debbie Heyen of Gillespie; sister, Kim (Bobby) Segarra of Dorchester; grandmothers, Mary Ceney of Hillsboro, Lynn Heyen of Gillespie; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gary and Judy Rull of Bunker Hill; sister-in-law, Kimberly (Efrem) Tate of Edwardsville; sister-in-law, Shelle (Paul) Markel of Collinsville; brother-in-law, Gary M. Rull of Springfield; nieces and nephews, Trenton Segarra, Chloe Segarra, Rylie Segarra, Jordan (Olivia) Markel, Shelby Markel, Will Tate; great nephew, Rowan Maddox; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Per Beth’s request, private family services will be held.

Memorials are suggested to Bunker Hill Schools or The Partnership For Educational Excellence District #7.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, .Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.