Vinyard, Carlinville golfers show out at Drysdale

Carter Zilm and Colin Pope win at Shoal Creek

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Carlinville golfers were on a roll at the Drysdale tournament in Springfield July 11-14.

Three Cavaliers walked away with hardware, including Cade Vinyard, who ranked second overall in the 11-13 boys’ age division.

Tate Duckels and Colin Pope eached recieved consolation trophies in the 14-15 age division.

Carter Zilm also had a week to remember by putting together a run that led him to the 11-13 semifinals. He then went on to win his respective division at Shoal Creek, along with Colin Pope, July 21.

Drysdale

On Opening Day in the Drysdale 11-13 boys’ division, Vinyard and Zilm shot the first and second best opening round scores, respectively, to each qualify for the Championship Flight.

Vinyard additionally achieved the honor of becoming a medalist.

In the 14-15 division, Duckels and Pope reached the Championship Flight as well.

Duckels had the fourth lowest score of the day and Pope ranked sixth.

On day two, Vinyard and Zilm were at it again, both winning tough Championship Flight matches two up one and moving to within striking distance of an all-Carlinville title match.

Duckels and Pope weren’t as fortunate despite playing well themselves. Duckels fell short three up two against the lowest scorer of that particular 18-hole round.

Duckels and Pope were re-directed to the consolation bracket of the Championship Flight.

On day three, Vinyard powered his way into the 11-13 age division final and set up a showdown against defending Drysdale champion Luke Leverenz, an Iowa native that already had a connection with several members of the Carlinville junior golf team.

Leverenz previously defeated Zilm in the semis after shooting his lowest score of the week. This marked the end of the line for Zilm, but he had nothing to be ashamed of for someone who had never won a match up until Drysdale.

In the 14-15 division, Duckels and Pope each advanced via bye/opponent withdrawal and had a friendly head-to-head match to look forward to on day four.

Although Vinyard suffered a heartbreaking defeat in a battle that remained up for grabs until the 18th hole on day four, he ranked second overall to Leverenz, who had already won the tournament multiple times.

In the 14-15 age group Championship Flight consolation title match, Duckels edged Pope in a 16-hole friendly rivalry. Both golfers earned hardware as well.

Zilm and Pope win at Shoal Creek

Carlinville High School golfers were back in competition, along with the middle school boys, July 21 at the Shoal Creek Course in Raymond as they held their annual nine-hole junior golf tourney.

Carlinville was well-represented with six boys in two different age groups.

The 12-13 division was tested with the same tee blocks as the older boys, including Shoal’s signature No. 9 hole that measured 590 yards.

Zilm won the 12-13 division with a score of 43. Vinyard placed second at 48 and Joel White shot a 54 for third.

In the 14-15 division, Pope shot a 42 for the win. Mason Gilpin placed runner-up with 51 strokes and Houston Turley carded a 65.