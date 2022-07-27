Lion’s Carnival Queen candidates announced

The 78th annual Lion’s Club Carnival is set for September 9 and 10 with the queen coronation at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The 2022 candidates are: Amelia Clare Cosenza is the 17-year-old daughter of Michael and Susan Cosenza. She also has two sisters, Katherine and Anna. Amelia is a member of the band, the all-school musical, and a part of the Interact Club at Carlinville High School. She is also the secretary for National Honors Society. During the summer, she played the role of Peter Pan in the summer repertory production of Peter Pan. Music is Amelia’s primary passion, as she sings and plays the saxophone and the oboe. Amelia plans to major in Vocal Performance after high school.

Lillie Rae Reels is the 17-year-old daughter of John and Melissa Reels. She has two sisters, Gracie and Ruthie. Lillie is active in Student Council, FORCE, and has played three years of Carlinville High School basketball. She is a member of Pleasant Hill Christian Church. Throughout the school year and summer break, Lillie spends her time working at Brave Hazel Boutique. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with friends and family. After high school, Lillie plans on majoring in Sonography.

Lanna Presley Vanderpoel is the 17-year-old daughter of Jim and Lari Vanderpoel. She has two dogs, Molly and Watson. Lanna is a member of the girls’ Carlinville High School and Impact FC soccer teams. She is also an active member of the Force Club, high school musical, National Honor Society, and is vice president of the Interact Club at Carlinville High School. Lanna has been a member of the middle and high school bands for six years and is also currently a part of the Carlinville Municipal Band. This fall, she will be one of the 2022-2023 drum majors and is looking forward to it. After high school, Lanna plans on attending Missouri State University.

Chloe Eileen Velasquez is the 16-year-old daughter of Roland and Monica Velasquez. She has one sister Dayse Velasquez. Chloe is a captain on the Cavalette drill team. She is involved in her schools interact club, high school musical, 4-H,girl scouts, and The United Methodist youth group. Chloe was awarded the Molly Becker leadership award from Illinois College in 2017. Over the summer Chloe works at Tropical Sno, babysits,and volunteers at MCDD summer camp. In her free time Chloe enjoys singing, dancing, and spending time with family. After high school, Chloe plans on attending college to further her education.

Sara Cate Wiese is the 17-year-old daughter of Robert and Crystal Wiese. She has two siblings, Emily and Sam. Sara is a member of CHS drumline, cheer, and track. She is the president of CHS Student Council and the National Honor Society chapter and has been on honor roll throughout high school. Sara is a member of Pleasant Hill Christian Church where she is active in the youth group and serves as lifeguard at MacGomery Christian Service Camp. In her free time, Sara enjoys spending time with friends and family, camping, and spending time with her dogs. Sara plans to attend College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, MO to major in Allied Health Science to pursue a career in Occupational Therapy or Clinical Exercise Physiology.

Ella Christine Wise is the 17-year-old daughter of Arby and Maureen Wise. She has one younger sister, Beau. Ella is a member of Davis Memorial Christian Church in Taylorville. Ella is also a member of the Carlinville Country Club where she enjoys swimming and tanning at the pool. She is currently employed at Pixie Salon working as an assistant. In her free time Ella enjoys spending time with her family and friends, swimming in her pond, going on golf cart rides and walking her dog, Penny. Ella plans on attending Southern Illinois University at Carbondale majoring in Dentistry.