Gary Wayne Smith, 79, of Gillespie, passed away at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 5:16 p.m.

He was born June 24, 1943, in Litchfield, to Harry Smith Sr. and Maggie Linton Smith. He married Frances Ann Boetta Smith on Oct. 5, 1963 in Gillespie.

He worked at PPG for 10 years, A. O. Smith for 10 years before working as a custodian for Community Unit School District 7. Gary was a veteran of the US Air Force after having served in Vietnam.

He was a longtime member of the Trinity Baptist Church in Gillespie where he served as a Sunday school teacher and member of the men’s group. He played accordion in his band, Country Cousins, during high school and thereafter.

He is survived by his spouse, Frances Smith of Gillespie; daughters, Karla (Chad) Smith-Andrews of Abingdon, Karyn (Norman) Mears of Decatur; grandchildren, Kayla, Kelly, Zachary, Kaytie, Garrett, Bella, John, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Maggie, Adie, Karter, Gwen.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Annette F. Smith; brothers, William Smith, Harry Smith, Jr. and sister, Betty Gentry.

Services were held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Trinity Baptist Church in Gillespie. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to wishes of the family.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.