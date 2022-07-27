Earl E. “Gene” Moffitt, 72, of Modesto, passed away on Thursday afternoon July 21, 2022 at his residence.

He was born May 12, 1950 in Jacksonville, the son of the late Earl and Gladys Profitt Moffitt. He married Laura A. Hood on Oct. 15, 1983 in Virden.

Gene was a Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Army.

He was an over the road driver for many years with various companies including Sonneborn Trucking and Brandt. He loved working on his trucks and watching wrestling.

Surviving is his wife; son, Eric Moffitt (Georgie) of Carlinville; granddaughter, Mary Adele Moffitt of Carlinville; sister, Joyce Lewis (Clete) of Hannibal, Mo.; brothers, Tom Moffitt (Rita) Ashland, Mike Moffitt (Terry) of White Hall, Dave Moffitt (Marty) of Ashland, Marty Moffitt (Barb) of White Hall, Gary Moffitt (Cheryl), Jimmy Moffitt and Joe Moffitt (Kathy) all of Springfield; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Janice Hahn and her husband Sam.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of service at the Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022 at Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra. Burial will be in Camp Butler Cemetery in Springfield.

Memorials may be made to Spring Street Veterans Renaissance and sent to Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 E. Tanner, Waverly, IL 62692.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.