Margaret “Peggy” Moore

Margaret I. “Peggy” Moore, 77, of East Alton, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 6:55 a.m. at her residence in Cottage Hills.

She was born April 27, 1945, in Carlinville, to Harold Yemm and E. Marie (Blevins) Brewer.

She married William Roy Moore on Oct. 5, 1963 in Raymond, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 18, 2014.

She was a retired Manager (Job Service & Unemployment) for the State of Illinois.

She is survived by her daughters, Tricia Joan Moore (significant other David Schollmeyer) of Cottage Hills, Elizabeth Marie Moore of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Chelsey, Kierstan, Jordyn, Jenna, Tristan; great-grandchildren, Aniyah, Ava, Amari, Auria, Oliver; brothers, Paul (Glenda) Maguire, Perry (Ann) Maguire, Dan (Carol) Maguire; sisters, Pam (Duane) Hall, Diana Hendrickson (significant other Jerry Cloninger.)

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Phil Maguire; sisters, Patti Maguire and Debra Maguire.

Services were held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie with Pastor Steve French officiating. Burial will be at Gillespie Cemetery in Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.