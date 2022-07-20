Kerry L. Huff, 64, of Carlinville, passed away Friday evening, July 15, 2022 at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.

Kerry was born on Nov. 11, 1957 to John and Agnes (Kushneruk) Huff in Gary, IN.

He married Melinda Cannedy in Memphis, TN on Oct. 8, 2001. Kerry graduated from Tiskilwa High School with the class of 1976.

He and his wife, Melinda, owned Abella’s Restaurant in Carlinville since April 2009. He enjoyed bowling, deer hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was an avid Chicago Cub fan.

Kerry is survived by his wife, Melinda; father, John Huff of Tiskilwa: son, Ryan Long of Cape Coral, FL; daughter, Abella Huff of Carlinville; brother, Albert (Janie) Huff of Waco, TX; sister, Pauletta Huff of Tiskilwa; several nieces and nephews.

Kerry was preceded in death by his mother, Agnes A. Huff, and several brothers and sisters.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Kerry at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Carlinville Area Hospital and Clinics.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.