Katherine Erma Battuello, 88, of Godfrey, passed away at Asbury Village, Godfrey, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 9:53 p.m.

She was born July 19, 1933, in Cave In Rock.

She married Donald Battuello on March 29, 1952 in Alton and he preceded her in death on Oct.17, 2001.

She was a Homemaker.

She is survived by her sons, John (Linda) Battuello of Bunker Hill, Mike (Rhonda) Battuello of Montello, WI; grandchildren, Eric (Virginia) Battuello, Lori (Adam) Sherman, Beth (Mark) Heimbuch, Scott Battuello, John (Mary) Batuello, Brian (Abbi) Battuello, Patrick (Calli) Battuello; great-grandchildren, Zach, Cole, Ryan, Brooke, Dom, Ty, Ella, Alanna, Jack, Scarlett, Leo, Vinny, Mack, Kendall, Sydney.

Katherine was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Marvin Blaine; sisters, Mildred Prelogger, Mary Wakeford, Marjorie Heins and Nancy Harrison.

Services were held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill.Burial will be at Benld Cemetery in Benld.

Memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospital or to Siteman Cancer Society.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.