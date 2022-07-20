Flora “Flo” Vlasich, 104, of Gillespie, passed away at The Cottages in Carlinville, on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 10:25 p.m.

She was born Jan. 17, 1918, in Witt, to Harry Tonks and Kate (Bloor) Tonks. She married Mike Vlasich on Sept. 18, 1936 in Hillsboro, IL and he preceded her in death in 1961.

She was a retired bookkeeper for Joseph Boente Sons service stations in Carlinville. Flo was a member of the VFW Post 4547 Ladies Auxilary of Gillespie, and a board member for the Gillespie Public Library. Flo loved helping and socializing with her many friends, especially her good friend Brenda Brown.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Danley Vlasich of Stuart, FL; grandson, Michael Gregg (Betsy) Vlasich of Stuart, FL; great grand daughters, Lauren Michelle Vlasich of Stuart, FL, Chelsea Westerlund of Stuart, FL; niece, Deanna Vlasich of Gillespie.

Flora was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mike Vlasich; son, Michael Lance Vlasich and sister, Helen Billiet.

Flo will be cremated and her cremated remains will be buried in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Gillespie. No public services are scheduled.

Memorials are suggested to Gillespie Public Library.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.