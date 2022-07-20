Evelyn Loretta Martinelli, 74, of Katy, Texas passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at her home.

She was born on Sept. 29, 1947 in Carlinville, the daughter of the late Evan Lee and Marilyn (Miller) Lee, and was raised in Chesterfield.

She married Robert Angelo Martinelli on May 25, 1968 in Staunton, and they lived in Alton, until moving to Texas in 1986.

Loretta made an impact on so many people. She was a always there for her family no matter the personal cost to herself and was considered the matriarch. She loved her family and friends, and filled her home with warmth and kindness.

Her life was dedicated to her children and giving to other children. She worked in the school district as the cafeteria manager for Pattison Elementary up until her retirement. She loved spending time going to her grandchildren’s events like baseball games, plays, and dance recitals.

She also was very involved in her church, New Hope Presbyterian, and dedicated many hours to making it possible for children in need to have a wonderful Christmas.

Loretta is survived by her husband Robert Martinelli; son, Aaron Martinelli (Lori); daughter, Denise Lucas (boyfriend Marcus Berndt); son, Ryan Martinelli (Jenny); and her grandchildren, Taylor Lucas (Breanna), Brian Counce, Clayton Lucas, Shane Garcia, Emily Martinelli, Rynn Martinelli; brother, Robert Lee (Deborah) and their children, Amanda Lee, Robert Lee, Brittney Stickney, Grant Stickney, Kyle Stickney; sister-in-law, Carol Borgic (best friend and sister to Loretta) (Tom) and their children, Tony Borgic, Angie Clark and Quentina Borgic; many other family and friends.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; grandparents, and best friend, Dianne Self.

The family requests rather than sending flowers or plants that donations are made in Loretta’s name to any Butterfly House of your choice.

Loretta wished for her family and friends to celebrate her life in their own way, so there are no services planned.