Charles A. Lindsey, 63, of Petersburg, passed away at his residence on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 4:46 a.m.

He was born July 19, 1958, in East St. Louis, to Carl Lindsey and Jean (Knight) Hansard.

He married Joan Marie Morgan. He was a truck driver.

Charles is survived by his wife, Joan Marie Lindsey of Petersburg; sons, Charles Lindsey, Jr., Anthony Lindsey, Charles Morgan; daughters, Lori Lindsey, Pamela Morgan, Velma Morgan; grandchildren, Katlin Coffee, Alexis Coffee, Isabella Minor, Charlie Lindsey, III, Jayden Lindsey, Timothy Lindsey, Dra Lindsey, Zachary Minor, Noah Lindsey, Josh Lindsey; sisters, Vicki (Rick) Parrish, Lisa Hansard; brothers, Robert Lindsey and Rick Lindsey.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; son, Timothy Lindsey; brothers, Steve Lindsey and Brian Lindsey.

Graveside services will be on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Gillespie Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, July 24, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Gillespie Civic Center.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.