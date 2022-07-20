Blackburn College to add track athletics programs for the 2022-23 season

Men and women will compete in indoor and outdoor middle and long-distance races

Blackburn College will add two new athletic teams for the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year.

Men’s and women’s track will join Blackburn’s 11 other NCAA Division III sports programs, providing students a greater variety of opportunities to participate in athletics.

The new track teams will compete in middle and long-distance races during its inaugural year, for both indoor track in the winter and outdoor track in the spring.

The indoor season will include the 800 meters; Mile run; 3,000 meters; and Distance Medley relay race.

In the outdoor season, events will include the 800 meters; 1,500 meters; 3,000-meter steeplechase; 5,000 meters; and 10,000 meters.

The cross country coaching staff—Al Sturgeon, Nicholas Colona, and Alexandria Quarton—will also serve as the coaching staff for the track teams.

“I am very excited to return a great sport to our Athletics department and create more opportunities for our students,” Coach Sturgeon shared. “Adding track teams for middle and long-distance runners will benefit Blackburn by attracting strong runners who want to compete year-round. It will strengthen our cross country program by allowing current team members to practice and compete throughout the academic year.”

Olivia Leemon, a sophomore from Marissa, is excited about the chance to compete in events throughout the year.

“The new addition of track at Blackburn opens awesome opportunities for athletes on campus,” she said. “Members of the cross country team who participate will be better prepared for the fall season. It also gives students who love running but can not participate in the fall a chance to compete during the winter and spring seasons.”

Leemon, who will serve as captain of the women’s cross country team, added, “Adding these sports is an amazing reason to celebrate Blackburn Athletics.”

Blackburn College competes as a member of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletics Conference. For more information, please visit blackburnbeavers.com.