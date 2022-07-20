Benld resident charged with two felonies
Shelby Foster, 24, of Benld received two felony charges from the Macoupin County State Attorney Office June 28 in connection to an incident in which she was grooming and delivering a controlled substance.
On Mar. 9, a Gillespie Police Department officer was notified about suspicious text messages that had been sent to a minor.
The subsequent investigation by the GPD led to the discovery that Foster knowingly used a cell phone to seduce a minor with the intent to commit the offense of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Foster also reportedly delivered less than 15 grams of a schedule IV substance.
The charges issued in this case are based only upon probable cause, and not an indication of guilt. The defendant is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.