Thomas Walter, age 79, of Hettick, passed away early Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at St. Johns Hospital in Springfield.

Tom was born July 31, 1942 in Alton, son of the late Harold and Virginia Kleinpeter Walter and the eldest of four boys.

Tom served four years in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Tx. and served thirteen months in Korea.

Tom was a Master Mold Maker at Owens and a jack of all trades.

Surviving is his wife of 58 years, Darleen; two sons, Jeffrey (Michelle) and Timothy (Susan) Walter all of Carlinville; grandson, Brayden; granddaughters, Lindsay (Jered) Boehm, and Brianna (Norman) Deck; four great-grandkids, Nash, Cora, Wyatt and Elliott; brothers, Jerry (Shirley) Walter of Old Monroe, Mo., Richard (Brenda) Walter of Tucson, Az.; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother William (Bill) Walter; a nephew Jason Walter and a niece Amy Poirot.

Private graveside services will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield.

In leiu of flowers memorials may be made to Palmyra American Legion or to St. Jude and sent to Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 E. Tanner, Waverly, IL. 62692.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.