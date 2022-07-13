 Skip to content

The Shop opens on Carlinville Square

City council members and Chamber of Commerce representatives came out to celebrate the opening of The Shop with the owners, friends, and family. Pictured front row, from left, are Isaac Striplin, Mikayla Register, Nathosha Michaelis, Graylin Michaelis, Camryn Michaelis, Shelby Perkins, Tammy Hughes, Brain Zilm, Alderman Doug Downey, and Alderman Todd Koller. Back row, from left, are Denni Wofford, Alderman Randy Ober, Jamie Michaelis, Alderman Dick McClain, Sue Mueller, and Alderwoman Victoria Wagstaff. Enquirer~Democrat photo be Erin Sanson.

 

By ERIN SANSON
Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

A building on the Carlinville Square sat empty for months once Cherry Tree Gifts closed its doors. Those doors have now been unlocked and flung open, welcoming a new business into the historic space.

The Shop is a combination hair salon and boutique that opened on July 5. A ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening was held on Friday of the same week.

Natosha Michaelis and Mikayla Register run the business, with Michaelis saying she wanted to open a salon and Register wanted to open a boutique, so they opened both in one space.

The duo was able to re-do the space to their tastes and had a fully functional shop in only three weeks. Michaelis says they have been busy already, but are always ready to welcome new clients.

The Shop is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. They can be found online by searching The Shop on Facebook, or by searching @staywildrcr. They can also be reached via phone at 217-716-0724.

