The Shop opens on Carlinville Square

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

A building on the Carlinville Square sat empty for months once Cherry Tree Gifts closed its doors. Those doors have now been unlocked and flung open, welcoming a new business into the historic space.

The Shop is a combination hair salon and boutique that opened on July 5. A ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening was held on Friday of the same week.

Natosha Michaelis and Mikayla Register run the business, with Michaelis saying she wanted to open a salon and Register wanted to open a boutique, so they opened both in one space.

The duo was able to re-do the space to their tastes and had a fully functional shop in only three weeks. Michaelis says they have been busy already, but are always ready to welcome new clients.

The Shop is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. They can be found online by searching The Shop on Facebook, or by searching @staywildrcr. They can also be reached via phone at 217-716-0724.