Gilbert Ray Wayman, 73, of Staunton, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at his residence in Staunton. He was born Aug. 7, 1948, in Carlinville, the son of the late Gilbert and Gladys (Scoggins) Wayman.

He married Anita Helm on Nov. 26, 1966, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Staunton.

He served in the U. S. Air Force from 1978 – 2000 (retired as Chief Master Sergeant). He also worked as a Union Carpenter for Local #725 out of Litchfield. He later worked as a Civil Engineer Supervisor at General Services Administration in St. Louis, MO from 1982 – 2008.

He was a lifetime member of the Staunton Masonic Lodge #177 A.F. & A.M. (32 Degree Mason) and a lifetime member of the Staunton VFW Post #1241 and past post commander.

He is survived by his wife, Anita Wayman of Staunton; daughter, Anissa Wayman Dequasie of Staunton; granddaughters, Raygan Wayman-Crider, Kennedy Crider, Mckinley Dequasie, Haryson Wayman; brothers, Charlie (Margaret) Wayman of Gillespie, Dwayne (Brenda) Wayman of Litchfield; sisters, Garnetta Hooker of Dallas, TX, Brenda Tovo of Olney, Malinda (John) Napier of Olney; several nieces and nephews; best friends, Charles (Cinda) Spotz of Belvidere, Loren (Patty) Turvey of Oregon City, OR, and Mel (Marilyn) Varner of Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Barbara Wayman Chapman and Edith Wayman Betherd; brother, Leonard Wayman, and nephew, George Chapman Jr.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m.

Burial will be held at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.

Memorials are suggested to either Shriner’s Children in St. Louis, MO or to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.

Visit williamsonfh.com to leave online condolences.

Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton is in charge of arrangements.