Gabriel Lucius Green, son of Sarah Albers and Taylor Green of St. Louis, MO, was born on Jan. 17, 2022, and was called to heaven on July 6, 2022.

Gabriel was like the morning sun that brought the light to all those who knew him every day. As a baptized child of God he is now basking in the light of his Heavenly Father. So easy to smile and laugh, Gabriel resisted naps and bedtime for fear that he might miss something. He was mesmerized by the outdoors, wide eyed when his feet touch the water of a stream while hiking with Mom and Dad or watching the leaves move in a breeze from the front porch swing at Oma and Opa’s. A ferocious eater of fingers and fists, Gabriel loved to engage with the world around him. In a contest of skill with Finnegan his dog, Gabriel came out on top with his superior drool capabilities. He forever loved the first toy he ever locked eyes on, his precious Monkiki. Gabriel and his monkey were tumultuously locked in battle, with one trying to avoid being swallowed whole and the other desperate to make it work somehow. He forever loved his Dad, in spite of all the times said individual decided that it would be appropriate to fly mister Gabriel around his home at Mach 4. He fervently loved his Mom, even after all the times she just wouldn’t get the spoon full of peas fast enough in his mouth! Affectionately given too many names to count, the name given most was “Sweet Baboo”, which somehow seemed to fit even better than his own name. His parents are sure he figured that was his name instead.

Gabriel was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Harvel. Baptized there on April 10, 2022.

He is survived by his parents; grandparents, Terri and John Albers of Harvel; great grandparents, Becki and Gerald McDaniel of Danville; Aunt Abby (Billy Frazier) Albers of St. Louis, MO, Aunt Jessica Albers of Springfield, Uncle Jason (Gina) Albers of Springfield; cousins, Asher McCormick and Lucy Albers; many great aunts and uncles and cousins.

Preceding him in death were grandmother Karen K. Thomas of Horn Lake, MS; great grandmother Vera Thomas of Southaven, MS; great grandparents, Fred and Joan Albers of Mt Olive.

Services were held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Becker and Son Funeral Home Mt Olive.

Internment was at the Mt Olive Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations for Gabriel’s memorial stone would be appreciated.