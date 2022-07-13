Don Louis Byrd, Jr, 57, of Gillespie, passed away at his residence on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 5:31 p.m.

He was born Sept. 30, 1964, in Red Bud, to Don L. Byrd and Virgie Mae Johnson Byrd.

He was a construction laborer.

Don enjoyed his animals.

He is survived by his mother, Virgie Mae Byrd of Bunker Hill; siblings, Verna (Anthony) Germanceri of Greenville, Mary (Donnie Smith) Myers of Bunker Hill, Peggy (Roger) Kraner of Bunker Hill, and Donna (Greg) Ferguson of Bunker Hill.

Don was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation will be on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the Bunker Hill Assembly of God Church from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A memorial service will be on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Bunker Hill Assembly of God Church.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.