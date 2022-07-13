Bernean Ida Franke, 87, of rural Litchfield, passed away at her residence on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

She was born Sept. 14, 1934, in rural New Douglas, to Arnold Bentlage and Ida Windau Bentlage.

She married Orville H. Franke on June 12, 1955 in New Douglas.

She was a homemaker.

Bernean was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church where she was involved with the Willing Workers, Altar Guild, Sunday School Teacher, Vacation Bible School Teacher and a volunteer for Gillespie Caring Center.

She is survived by her spouse, Orville Franke of rural Litchfield; children, De Ann (David) Park of Fuquay-Varina, NC, Carl (Sandy) Franke of Jamestown, ND, Jenean Galvan of Des Moines, IA, Glen (Shelle) Franke of Hoopeston, Mary (Brad) Weidner of Bunker Hill, Sara (Matt) Harbaugh of Oak Harbor, WA; grandchildren, Ben (Jennifer) Park, Neil Park (significant other, Victoria Gates), Kurt (Tara) Franke, Scott (Sam) Franke, Jay (Shelby) Franke, Zachary Simmons, Marc Simmons, Andrew (Katy) Franke, Kelsey (Justin) Halikias, Will Franke, Megan (Trevor) Hebert, Steven Weidner, Matthew Weidner, Mariah Harbaugh, Sadie Harbaugh; great-grandchildren, Grant Park, Grayson Park, Hunter Franke, Sawyer Franke; siblings, Myrna Horne and Nelson Beatlage.

Bernean was preceded in death by her parents; son in law, Ron Galvan; sister, Leta DeVries.

The family requests face masks be worn. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Gillespie from 12 to 2 p.m. Funeral services are Friday, July 15, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Gillespie.

Burial will be at Elm Lawn Cemetery, Litchfield.

Memorials are suggested to Willing Workers at Zion Lutheran Church or Gillespie Caring Center.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.