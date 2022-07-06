Michael Eugene Adcock, age 67, passed away on June 26, 2022 at his home in Carlinville.

Mike was born on Aug. 14, 1954 in Carlinville, the son of Raymond Levi and Doris Elaine Weller Adcock.

He married Judith Fischer on Aug. 12, 1989 in Carlinville.

He was a welder at Scheins and later for Carlinville Truck Equipment where he retired from in July of 2021.

He was active in the Carlinville Moose #1216 and the Carlinville Rifle-Pistol club. He enjoyed golfing and target shooting.

Surviving are his wife, Judith; mother, Doris Love of Girard; six children, Angie (Mark) Greiner of Carlinville, Tim (Lisa) Widner of Girard, Mick (Kristina) Adcock of Plainville, Donny (Nikki) Adcock of Carlinville, Justin (Melanie) Widner of Carlinville, Becky (Steve) Nettleton of Carlinville; 11 grandchildren; siblings, Steve (Alice) Adcock of Carlinville, John (Tracy) Bartlett of Chambersburgs, PA, Mary (Kevin) Ryan of Girard, Paul Bartlett of Springfield, Micah (Peggy) Bartlett of Springfield.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond and a sister Betty Jane Adcock.

Burial will be in Cedar Ridge Cemetery in Honey Bend at a later date.

Memorials in memory of Mike may be given to Macoupin County Developmentally Disabled (MCDD) or Darts for kids.

Condolences to family may be left at houghfuneralhome.com.

Hough Funeral Home in Raymond is assisting the family with arrangements.