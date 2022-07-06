Macoupin Art Collective beautifies business in Macoupin County

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The MAC (Macoupin Art Collective) has been busy the past few weeks of June, putting their talents and brushes to work to create murals in several locations.

Mullins and Mayfields Landscaping in Staunton and Off the Wall in Benld have been the lucky businesses to get the original murals on their walls.

Mullins and Mayfields was decorated with a variety of flowers and leaves. The mural created for Off the Wall is of a sugar skull eating a taco. The volunteer team incorporated part of the building into the design as well, using vents to create the eyes of the skull.