Joseph L. Tervasi, 52, of Wilsonville, passed away at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 10:01 p.m.

He was born Nov. 16, 1969, in Granite City, to Nicholas Tervasi and Shirley Davis Keasling.

He married Tammy McFerrin Tervasi on March 20, 1998 in Carlinville.

He was a machine operator.

Joseph enjoyed camping fishing and working on cars and trucks .

He is survived by his spouse, Tammy Tervasi of Wilsonville; children, Amy Pritchard of Wilsonville, Jessica (Luis) Macias of Gillespie; grandchildren, Talan Pritchard, Kellen Pritchard, Carmen Macias; sister, Lisa (Kenny) Bailey of MO; brothers, Nicholas (Ginger) Tervasi of Bunker Hill, Jeffrey Tervasi of Edwardsville, George (Vicky) Keasling of Worden.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents.

Services were held on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to donor’s choice.

