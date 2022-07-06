Hazel Jeanne Bellm, 79, of Carlinville, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville.

Jeanne was born on Aug. 23, 1942 to James and Hazel (Bostick) Newton in Denver, CO.

She graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1960.

Jeanne married Eugene Bernard Bellm on July 7, 1962 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Jeanne was a homemaker.

She was a member of Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville, as well as a member of the Catholic Daughters of America.

Jeanne is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Eugene Bernard Bellm I of Carlinville; two sons, Eugene B. Bellm, II of Carlinville, Robert C. (Julie) Bellm of Stanley, ND; two daughters, Suzanne E. (Bob) Boston of Carlinville, Stephanie (Jeff) Hart of Carlinville; ten grandchildren, Ross (Rachael) Bellm, Carl Bellm, Jason (Holly) Boston, Megan (Josh) Burch, Rebecca Hart, Jeffrey Hart, Anessa Hart, Ryenn Hart, Brandon Bellm, Barry Hart; eight great grandchildren, Myer, McKenzie, Kolton, Konner, Bryce, Logan, Claire and Charlie, and a brother, Harry Huse.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Charles Newton; sister, Laura Huse-Rhoades, and a grandson, Gene Bellm Hart.

Visitation was held on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Ss Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, Carlinville.

Funeral Mass followed visitation at the church with Rev. Michael Haag officiating.

Burial took place in the New Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Ss Mary and Joseph Catholic Church.

