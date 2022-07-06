Carolyn Irene Stinnett, 71, of Raymond, passed away at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 5:20 p.m.

She was born Feb. 27, 1951, in Springfield, to Anthony Gureski and Catherine Lucille Pamer Gureski.

She worked and retired from Jewel Osco in Springfield. Carolyn worked for Flowers by Mary Lou in Springfield and owned and operated Helen’s Flower Shop in Rochester. Later, she operated Claus & Son Saddle & Tack Store in Springfield.

Carolyn had a lifelong love of animals especially horses. She loved participating in Civil War reenactments, sewing period appropriate costumes, cooking and old movies.

She is survived by her spouse, Barry Stinnett; son, Eric C. Clark; grandchildren; sisters, Cathy Brinkley, Pam Gureski, Diane Cherry,; brother in law, Rick (Anne) Stinnett; several nieces and nephews.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; first spouse, Robert M. Clark; sister, Barbara A. Nelson and brother, Anthony J. Gureski.

No public services will be held.

Memorials are suggested to donor’s choice.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.