Betty Louise Petroline, 87, originally from Wilsonville, passed away at 6:23 a.m. on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at the Bridgeview Nursing Home in Ormond Beach, FL.

She was born Nov. 30, 1934 in Litchfield to Basilio and Frieda (Marchetti) Ianes.

She was married to Richard C. Petroline on July 9, 1955. He preceded her in death on July 3, 1977.

During her life, she worked at Dee-Dee’s Designs, HANO Business Forms, Fema’s Catering, the Wilsonville Progressive Club, and she decorated for weddings and other events.

She participated in Walk to Emmaus, was a member of the Wilsonville Fire Department, and was an EMT. Betty was a loyal donor to the American Red Cross Blood Mobile. She also volunteered at Meal on Wheels.

When she moved to Texas, she volunteered at the Humane Society of Southeast Texas while she lived there with her daughter and son-in-law.

She loved playing bingo, working in the yard, reading, and watching her grandchildren play sports. Betty never knew a stranger. She did all things with love and Christ in her heart.

She is survived by her daughter, Diana “Dee-Dee” (Kevin) Goode, of Daytona Beach Shores, FL; son, Richard “Rick” (Cheri) Petroline, of Dorchester; grandchildren, Cory Goode (Victoria “Tori” Carter), Ryan (Katelyn) Petroline, and Calli (Patrick) Battuello; great-grandchildren, Braedon Carter, Camdon Goode, Amelia Petroline, Kendall Battuello, and Sydney Battuello.

She was preceded by in death by her parents; husband Richard; sisters, Ann (“Bud”) Krueger, Mary (“Chuck”) Subick, and her dog “Toby”.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie.

Memorials may be made to Benld Adopt-a-Pet or the Gillespie Area Ambulance Service.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge.