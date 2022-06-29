Vera Kay Gerecke, 55, of Bunker Hill, passed away at Alton Memorial Hospital, Alton, on Friday, May 27, 2022.

She was born July 11, 1966, in Carrollton, to Harry Gerecke and Mary Meyer Gerecke.

She was a registered nurse at Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Vera loved to read and spend time with her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Gerecke of Bunker Hill; siblings, Rob Gerecke of Algonquin, Maggie (Terry) Brooks of Cuba, Anthony (Juli) Gerecke of Bunker Hill; nieces, Mckayla, Emmy, Ashley, Katie, Jessie, nephews, Griffin, Garrett, Devyn.

Vera was preceded in death by her father.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill from 10 to 11 a.m.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill at 11 a.m.

Inurnment will be at Saint Anselm Cemetery, Kampsville.

Memorials are suggested to Kidney Foundation.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.