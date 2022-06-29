Tamara Jo Jackson

Tamara Jo (Pettit) Jackson passed away Friday, June 10 at her home in Carlinville.

She was born on March 5, 1982 in Litchfield to Murile and Kelly VanHuss.

She graduated from Carlinville High School and earned her Associates in science from Lewis and Clark College.

She married Harry Jackson from Staunton on July 31, 2004 and they later divorced.

She loved painting, crafting and the ocean.

She is survived by her daughter Stormy Jackson; granddaughter, Saige Jackson; her mother, Kelly VanHuss; brother Joshua McDaniles and grandmother, Patsy Tigo all of Carlinville

Private family funeral services are planned.