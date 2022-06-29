Karen Louise McGrew, 73, of Carlinville, passed away on Friday evening, June 24, 2022 at her residence in Carlinville.

Karen was born on Sept. 12, 1948 to Walter and Ethel (Jones) Loveless in Carlinville.

Karen worked as a cook most of her life, as well as a home health care provider. She enjoyed playing cards, flowers, and most of all, her beloved family events.

Karen is survived by her former husband, and current companion, Donald Malone of Carlinville; son, Donald (Jennifer) Malone Jr. of Carlinville; two daughters, Marlo (Todd) Geninatti and Wendy (Scott) Nickell of Carlinville; eight grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Kathy Ann Malone; brother, Albert Loveless, and a grandson, Edward Vincent, Jr.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorials are suggested to the Macoupin County Animal Shelter.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is assisting the family.